Eagles vs. Cowboys: Milton Williams starts at DE in place of injured Brandon Graham
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Milton Williams getting the start at LDE over Josh Sweat. #Eagles
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 28, 2021
We talked all week about who would replace Brandon Graham in the lineup, and during the first series against Dallas, rookie defensive tackle Milton Williams got the start ahead of Josh Sweat, with Philadelphia employing a 3-4 look initially as Patrick Johnson got the start.
With Dallas preferring a physical running game, Sweat sat the first series as Philadelphia countered with Williams, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Derek Barnett.
List
Everything we know heading into the Eagles' matchup vs. Cowboys
Related
Eagles vs. Cowboys: Live blog and scoring drive updates for Week 3
Jalen Hurts talks to GQ about being a black QB in Philadelphia and carrying the torch
Eagles elevate G Sua Opeta to the active roster for MNF matchup vs. Cowboys
NFC East News: Cowboys' RT La'el Collins attempted to bribe drug tester
Andre Dillard will start at LT for the Eagles in place of Jordan Mailata vs. Dallas