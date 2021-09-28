Eagles vs. Cowboys: Milton Williams starts at DE in place of injured Brandon Graham

We talked all week about who would replace Brandon Graham in the lineup, and during the first series against Dallas, rookie defensive tackle Milton Williams got the start ahead of Josh Sweat, with Philadelphia employing a 3-4 look initially as Patrick Johnson got the start.

With Dallas preferring a physical running game, Sweat sat the first series as Philadelphia countered with Williams, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Derek Barnett.

