Eagles vs. Cowboys: Landon Dickerson to make first NFL start on Monday Night Football

Sorry Nate Herbig fans ... Landon Dickerson will make his first NFL start Monday night when the Eagles face the Cowboys on national TV.

Dickerson, the Eagles’ vaunted rookie 2nd-round pick from Alabama, replaced Brandon Brooks at right guard when Brooks suffered a strained pectoral muscle on the first play of the second quarter Sunday in the Eagles’ loss to the 49ers.

Dickerson, coming off a torn ACL from college, missed all of training camp and didn’t play in the preseason and was only activated off the PUP list on Aug. 30. He returned to practice on a limited basis the next day but wasn’t a full participant until the Wednesday before the 49ers game.

So that raised the question of whether the Eagles might go instead with Herbig, a third-year pro who played well last year in 12 starts, including seven at right guard.

Dickerson, who was injured for four of his five college seasons, played 33 snaps against the 49ers after Brooks played the first 25.

Nick Sirianni was non-committal about Dickerson on Monday but said Wednesday Dickerson will get the nod.

“It’s going to be Landon, but Nate’s got to be ready just like he was last week to be ready to go in if anything else happens,” he said. “It was a good learning experience for Landon, he made the corrections and he’s looking forward to going out there (in practice) and getting better.”

Dickerson will become the fifth different rookie offensive lineman to start a game for the Eagles since 2016. Halapoulivaati Vaitai started six and Isaac Seumalo four as rookies in 2016, Andre Dillard started four in 2019 and Jack Driscoll started four last year.

Brooks, who missed all of last season, was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday and is out for a minimum of three weeks, which means he’s eligible to return for the Buccaneers game at the Linc on Thursday night, Oct. 14. This is the fourth straight year he's missed significant time with an injury.

