Eagles vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Nate Gerry among 7 to not practice; Malik Jackson listed as limited

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Thursday injury report and Nate Gerry was among 7 players to not practice. Malik Jackson was among the three others listed as limited participants.


DNP: Avery (elbow), Curry (illness), Driscoll (ankle), Gerry (ankle), James (hamstring), Jeffery (calf), Sanders (knee).

LIMITED: Malik Jackson (quad), T Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quad).

FULL: K’Von Wallace (neck).

Jalen Reagor, T.J. Edwards, and Jason Peters have yet to be activated and added to the 53 man roster so they’re not currently listed as participants.

