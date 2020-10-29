Eagles vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Nate Gerry among 7 to not practice; Malik Jackson listed as limited

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Thursday injury report and Nate Gerry was among 7 players to not practice. Malik Jackson was among the three others listed as limited participants.
Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/Gd79YDZqCl
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2020
DNP: Avery (elbow), Curry (illness), Driscoll (ankle), Gerry (ankle), James (hamstring), Jeffery (calf), Sanders (knee).
LIMITED: Malik Jackson (quad), T Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quad).
FULL: K’Von Wallace (neck).
Jalen Reagor, T.J. Edwards, and Jason Peters have yet to be activated and added to the 53 man roster so they’re not currently listed as participants.
List
NFL trade deadline: 7 linebackers the Eagles could target
Related
Eagles QB Carson Wentz speaks on the 'explosiveness' Jalen Reagor brings to the Philadelphia offense
Eagles QB Carson Wentz believes momentum from win over the Giants can carry over for the rest of the season
Philadelphia Eagles' salary cap ahead of 2020 NFL trade deadline