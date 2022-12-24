Eagles vs. Cowboys inactives for Week 16

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Week 16 and linebacker Kyron Johnson is the odd man out with Christian Elliss performing so well.

The rookie linebacker from Kansas and sixth-round pick was inactive for the first time this season with Elliss having improved Philadelphia’s special teams, and earning the right to a roster spot after being signed this week.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out with a shoulder injury and could miss the Week 17 contest against New Orleans as well.

Eagles inactives

With Jalen Hurts ruled out, quarterback Ian Book will dress for the first time this season.

Eagles inactives:

Jalen Hurts, Trey Sermon, Kyron Johnson, Josh Sills, Sua Opeta

Cowboys inactives

Cowboys inactives: QB Will Grier, WR Jalen Tolbert, S Markquese Bell, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Sam Williams, WR James Washington. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 24, 2022

