Eagles vs. Cowboys Inactives: Lane Johnson ruled out for Sunday night





The Philadelphia Eagles have released their inactive list for Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys and as expected, right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out with a sore knee.

Jordan Mailata will get his first career NFL start at right tackle after starting at left tackle in his previous four appearances.

Nate Sudfeld, Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Craig James, and Jack Driscoll were also all ruled out.