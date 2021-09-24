Eagles vs. Cowboys Friday injury report: Fletcher Cox among 3 to not practice

The Eagles released their Friday injury report in advance of Monday night and Jordan Mailata was the big name after the starting left tackle suffered a knee sprain on Thursday.

Mailata’s availability for Monday night is in doubt and that could allow for Andre Dillard to get the start in his place.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was out with an illness, while Rodney McLeod and Davion Taylor were listed as limited participants. Miles Sanders was a full participant along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Hassan Ridgeway.

Eagles Injury Report:

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) reacts as he goes off the field after the Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons

DNP: Fletcher Cox (illness, rest), Jordan Mailata (knee), Boston Scott (illness). LIMITED: Jason Kelce (foot, rest), Rodney McLeod (knee), Davion Taylor (calf). FULL: JJ Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Hassan Ridgeway (illness), Miles Sanders (chest).

Cowboys Injury Report:

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22)

Star wide receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) was a full go in practice, defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee), and tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) are all out Monday against the Eagles. Cowboys' pass rush takes a hit as Bradlee Anae is added to Reserve/COVID list

