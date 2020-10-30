Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders among 5 ruled out for Sunday night

Glenn Erby


The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday night’s huge matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and Miles Sanders was among five Birds ruled out.

OUT: T Jack Driscoll (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quadricep), RB Miles Sanders (knee).

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (knee, ankle) was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation on the final report, putting him on track to play Sunday.

