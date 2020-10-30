Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders among 5 ruled out for Sunday night

#DALvsPHI Status Report pic.twitter.com/ZkFKKoYSLM
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday night’s huge matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and Miles Sanders was among five Birds ruled out.
OUT: T Jack Driscoll (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quadricep), RB Miles Sanders (knee).
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (knee, ankle) was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation on the final report, putting him on track to play Sunday.
