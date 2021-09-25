Eagles vs. Cowboys final injury report: Jordan Mailata among 2 ruled out for MNF

The Eagles’ have ruled out star left tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) for Monday night’s huge matchup at Dallas.

Andre Dillard, the team’s No. 1 draft pick in 2019, will start in Mailata’s place.

Mailata was injured in Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex when a player rolled up on his leg.

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Eagles Game Status Report Out • T Jordan Mailata (knee) • S Rodney McLeod (knee) Questionable • RB Boston Scott (illness) • LB Davion Taylor (calf) Notable • TE Zach Ertz was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He was limited in Saturday's practice but is good to go for Monday night.

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Did Not Participate • DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) – Armstrong is out for Monday. The Cowboys are already without DeMarcus Lawrence, but the team activated Randy Gregory from the COVID-19 list. • T Ty Nsekhe (illness) – The reserve tackle is out for Monday. • DE Carlos Watkins (knee) – Watkins is also out for Monday. • S Donovan Wilson (groin) – Wilson didn't play against the Chargers, so his status is in doubt for Monday night.

