Eagles vs. Cowboys: Who has the edge at each position?

The NFL’s top rivalry will be renewed on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 1-1, and the winner will have sole possession of first place in the NFC East heading into Week 4.

Monday night’s matchup offers several interesting position comparisons for both teams and we’re previewing who truly has the edge at each position.

QB: Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: Jalen Hurts Cowboys: Dak Prescott Hurts is a rising star in the NFL, but Prescott has firmly entrenched himself among the top five highest-paid and as one of the top passers in the league. Monday night presents a valuable opportunity for Hurts to gauge his progress in front of one of his mentors.

RB: Push

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard Elliott isn't the same dominant running back and Miles Sanders has enormous star power, but he's lacking the necessary touches. Tony Pollard has emerged as a viable option for the Cowboys, while Kenneth Gainwell is one of the most talented rookies in the league.

WR: Cowboys

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins Cowboys: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedric Wilson Dallas has the most electric group of pass-catchers in the NFC East and they'll still be dangerous despite Michael Gallup missing the contest with an injury. DeVonta Smith has his first high profile, primetime matchup, against former teammate Trevon Diggs.

TE: Eagles

Oct 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) and tight end Dallas Goedert (88) talk before the start of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll Cowboys: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz Jarwin is a solid tight end, but Dallas is lacking true star power at the position, while Ertz and Goedert are the top tight end duo in the league. It'll be about Jalen Hurts delivering the ball to his dynamic pass catchers.

OL: Push

Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson (69) in action during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Eagles: Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickeron, Lane Johnson Cowboys: Tyron Smith, Conner Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Martin, Terence Steele. Both teams are missing star power at the tackle position, and it'll be on Andre Dillard and Terence Steele to hold up at the respective positions. Tyler Biadasz could be a weak spot at center, while Landon Dickerson will make his first NFL start.

DL: Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan (90) in action against San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Eagles: Ryan Kerrigan, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams Cowboys: Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Randy Gregory Even without Brandon Graham, Philadelphia is still loaded along the defensive line.

LB: Push

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: Genardy Avery, Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, Shaun Bradley, T.J. Edwards Cowboys: Jaylon Smith, Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jabril Cox Parsons is a star and could see more time as a pass rusher on Monday night. For Philadelphia, Singleton and Wilson have to make stops at the point of attack.

CB: Eagles

Eagles' John Hightower (82) fails to get under a pass under pressure from Dallas' Trevon Diggs (27) Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles: Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis Slay is still a top-flight cornerback, while Diggs is emerging as a top-10, shutdown cover guy. Steven Nelson, Jourdan Lewis, and Avonte Maddox will all play big roles.

Safety: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles: Anthony Harris, K'Von Wallace, Marcus Epps Cowboys: Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker The Eagles get the edge thanks to Anthony Harris.

