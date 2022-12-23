Eagles vs. Cowboys betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ten weeks ago the Eagles and Cowboys met in Philadelphia, and the road team came in without its starting quarterback and lost. This week, the two teams renew their rivalry in Dallas, and again, the road team will play without its starting quarterback. Will the result be the same? Or can the Eagles pull off an upset and close out the race for the #1 seed in the NFC? Let’s take a look at the odds.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (13-1) vs. Cowboys (10-4), Saturday 4:25pm

Point spread (ML) – Eagles +4.5 (+175); Cowboys -4.5 (-210)

Point total – 46.5 points

Analysis: No matter how this shakes out, expect a lot of points. Dallas has allowed at least 19 points in six of its last seven games, and the Eagles have scored 25 or more in 7-of-9. Even with a backup quarterback, the Birds have enough weapons to make Dallas sweat.

Picks: Dallas ML; OVER 46.5 points

Analysis: Gardner Minshew has done well when asked to step in for Hurts in the past, but that was against the Jets last season. This Cowboys defense ranks #3 against the pass, and 2nd in sack percentage. I can’t imagine Nick Sirianni will ask Minshew to do more than manage the game. Meanwhile, Prescott has topped 240 yards in 6-of-7. He will likely throw a pick or two, but he will get his yardage.

Pick: Prescott OVER 240.5 yards

Analysis: Sanders got just 11 carries last week, and Sirianni said he would work on getting him the ball more. But will he? He should, if he wants to gain an upper hand. Dallas ranks 24th against the run in yards per game, 22nd in yards per play. And without Hurts as another option, he would do well to lean on Sanders. The Cowboys’ RB tandem is a crapshoot, but I think Pollard is the more likely hit in this game.

Picks: Sanders OVER; Pollard OVER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 CeeDee Lamb 65.5



Analysis: Lamb has topped 65 yards in 7-of-9 and is averaging nearly nine targets a game. As for the Eagles’ targets, my best bet here is Goedert. In Minshew’s lone start last season, Goedert went for 6/105/2. If you can find odds on secondary targets for Minshew, go after them: Gainwell and Watkins should see the ball as well.

Picks: Lamb OVER; Goedert OVER



Anytime touchdown:

Ezekiel Elliott -110 Miles Sanders -105

Tony Pollard +110 CeeDee Lamb +125

A.J. Brown +150 DeVonta Smith +200

Michael Gallup +210 Noah Brown +225

Dalton Schultz +240 Dallas Goedert +300

Analysis: Elliott is as money as it gets in the red zone. He has scored in each of the last seven games, nine TD overall. Sanders will be leaned on in the deep red zone, and could open up touches in close for Kenny Gainwell (+500).

Picks: Elliott, Sanders, Goedert