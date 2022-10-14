Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (5-0) vs. Cowboys (4-1) – Sunday 8:20pm (NBC)

Point Spread/ML – Eagles -6.5, -275; Cowboys +6.5, +230

Over/Under: 42 points

Analysis: This game is not just for NFC East supremacy, it will be a referendum on which team boasts the better defense. The Eagles rank third in the league in points allowed, Dallas fifth. Both teams are also in the league’s top-7 in points allowed, and passing yards allowed. This one will be a grind, and likely come down to a late field goal.

Picks: Cowboys +6.5, UNDER 42 points

Analysis: Last week the Cowboys allowed 285 passing yards to the Rams. That was 90 yards more than the highest total they had allowed in the season to that point. Cooper Rush threw for 102 yards against the Rams last week. With Dak Prescott waiting in the wings, I don’t see him going out on a high note.

Picks: Hurts UNDER; Rush UNDER

Analysis: The Eagles will stack the box to control the Cowboys’ running game, and force Cooper Rush to beat them with his arm. Dallas will likely try something similar, but Hurts’ ability to improvise will lead to some big plays off-script.

Picks: Hurts OVER, Sanders UNDER, Elliott UNDER



Receiving Yards (Over/Under):

CeeDee Lamb 60.5 A.J. Brown 70.5

Tony Pollard 15.5

Analysis: I’ll keep hammering Dallas Goedert here until the numbers tell me not to. He has hit the Over in 11 of his last 16 games. Zach Pascal has hit the Under in ten of his last 12 games. The yards won’t be plentiful, unless you can break some tackles.

Picks: Goedert OVER; Lamb UNDER; Gallup UNDER



Anytime touchdown:

Jalen Hurts +130 Miles Sanders +140

Ezekiel Elliott +150 CeeDee Lamb +210

DeVonta Smith +220 Tony Pollard +220

Dallas Goedert +250 Michael Gallup +330

Noah Brown +400 Dalton Schultz +400

Eagles D/ST +450 Cowboys D/ST +475

Analysis: I’m actually surprised Jalen Hurts isn’t better than even-money to score every week. He’s scored in four of five games already. Take this bet every week and cash in. Heck, throw a couple bucks on 2 TDs. The Eagles have allowed five TDs to running backs this season; only two teams have allowed more.

Picks: Hurts, Pollard