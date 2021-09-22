Eagles vs. Cowboys will have alternate Peyton Manning, Eli Manning broadcast

Eagles-Cowboys MNF game will get Manning-cast treatment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Good news for Eagles fans who have watched Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s alternate ESPN broadcast for the first two Monday Night Football games of the 2021 season.

Eagles-Cowboys is getting the Manning-cast broadcast in Week 3, ESPN said in a press release.

When ESPN first announced the deal with the Mannings, it was announced as a 30-game deal with 10 games each season. But the brothers will get at least the first three games of the 2021 season; we don’t know the schedule after Week 3.

The Eagles-Cowboys game on the main ESPN channel will be broadcasted by Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters.

But over on ESPN2, you can check out the Manning-cast, which features the Mannings in boxes with a rotating cast of guests. In Week 2’s game, the Mannings brought in Brett Favre, Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Willis and Pat McAfee.

In Week 1, the Mannings had Ray Lewis, Russell Wilson, Charles Barkley and Travis Kelce.

Peyton walked into the back area of that Casino like Stone Cold Steve Austin with the glass break.. he looks at me & goes how about that red 18



18 hits & the whole place goes BANANAS pic.twitter.com/R8WKBdfO5B — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2021

The Manning-cast has been highly entertaining and informative the first two weeks of the season and it looks like the country is catching on.

In the press release, ESPN says the audience for Manning-cast increased by 138% from Week 1 to Week 2 — 800,000 watched in Week 1 and 1.9 million watched in Week 2.

Story continues

With the combination of Peyton and Eli’s knowledge of the game, the broadcast gives unique insight. And the guests, especially Gronk and McAfee, have been fun to watch.

On Monday, Omaha Productions announced the guest lineup for the Week 2 game, so we’ll keep our eyes open for any announcements on guests for Eagles-Cowboys.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube