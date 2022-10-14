Eagles vs. Cowboys: 8 matchups to watch on offense

The NFL’s best offense and best defense are on a collision course this Sunday night, and it’ll be a massive indicator of how the NFC East will pan out over the next 12 weeks.

Philadelphia enters the contest ranked second in total offense (419.8 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (27 points per game).

Dallas will enter the contest with just 14.4 points allowed per game. No team has scored more than 19 points against the Cowboys, and they’re among the league leaders in sacks and pressures.

With the game of the week looming, here are eight matchups to watch when the Eagles are on offense.

Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Quinn is going to throw the kitchen sink at Jalen Hurts.

The Cowboys rank first in pass-rush grade and lead the NFL in pressure rate (42.1%), while also ranking 23rd in blitz rate.

Quinn is utilizing a ton of Cover 2 looks on defense and he’s going to force Hurts to make efficient throws, under pressure, while having to decipher coverage on the run.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson vs. DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Lane Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack in almost two years, and he’s familiar with Lawrence’s style and approach.

Lawrence (15.4%) ranks 11th in the NFL in pressure rate among pass rushers.

Eagles LG Landon Dickerson vs. Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa (12.1%) ranks 32nd in the NFL in pass rush pressure despite being in a rotation at defensive tackle, and he’ll be a player to watch against Landon Dickerson.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence get all the hype, but Dorance Armstrong has played a vital role in the Cowboys’ defensive resurgence.

Armstrong has four sacks on the year, including one last week and the blocked punt against the Rams.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Diggs closed the show with a pick-six off Jalen Hurts in the first matchup last year that essentially started the blowout in Dallas.

This Eagles wide receiving unit is much-improved thanks to A.J. Brown, and Diggs will look to again showing why he’s been named an All-Pro.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. Cowboys MLB Leighton Vander Esch

Vander Esch has a high motor and can be disruptive in the passing game with his play down the deep middle.

Sanders has been running hard, he’s among the league leaders in rushing, and he’ll look to outplay the Cowboys linebackers.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs.Cowboys CB Anthony Brown

Stefon Diggs is the headliner at cornerback, but DeVonta Smith now has an elite running mate at wide receiver with A.J. Brown.

Brown has allowed 28 receptions on 48 targets in coverage which is second-best for any cornerback in the league, per Blogging The Boys.

He’s talented, but he’s not Diggs, and it’s a matchup that DeVonta Smith has to win when Dallas shifts to man concepts.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker

The Cowboys have shown Cover 2 looks on 30% of the opponent’s passing opportunities, but when they switch to man concepts, it’ll likely be safety Malik Hooker matched up on Dallas Goedert.

One of the NFL’s leaders in yards after the catch, Goedert is a matchup nightmare and will be the key to opening up Philadelphia’s passing game with the middle of the field.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire