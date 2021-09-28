Eagles vs. Cowboys: 7 takeaways from the first half as Dallas leads 20-7

AT&T Stadium has been electric during this first half of the Cowboys home opener in Arlington, Texa against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys hold a 20-7 lead at the half and it could be 28 if not for a controversial goalline stop for Philadelphia where it appeared quarterback Dak Prescott scored on a sneak up the middle before the officials ruled the play a fumble.

Here are seven takeaways from a poorly played half of football from the Eagles.

1. Hurts horror show

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quartern at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year quarterback has been earlier exiting the pocket and late on select throws to the tune of 4-9 passing, for 57-yards and one touchdown, with a QBR of 25.9. Hurts needs to play more efficiently in the second half. He's also carried the ball twice for zero yards.

2. Eagles abandoned the run?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Miles Sanders #26 against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia didn't attempt a running play during the first two series, running six straight passing plays. Once Miles Sanders did enter the fray, the Eagles attempted five total rushes, for 30-yards, including a 24-yard run from Sanders. Sirianni has to do better.

3. Eagles getting gashed on the ground

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With Mike McCarthy looking to prove a point, the Cowboys have pounded the football up front and gashed the Eagles to the tune of 24-carries, 119-yards, and two touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott has looked refreshed, carrying 11 times for 60-yards and two touchdowns. Tony Pollard has 10 carries for 55-yards.

4. Jonathan Gannon being schooled by Kellen Moore

Oct 20, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles defensive coordinator is trying to play a soft zone with a cover two look over the top and Kellen Moore is absolutely annihilating Philadelphia's play calls. Dallas has attempted 16 passes, 24 rushes while spreading the ball around to seven different receivers.

5. Eagles tight ends non-existent

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch in the red zone against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been swallowed up to the tune of 1 catch for 38-yards, which Goedert accumulated on the first play. Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen have to do a better job of involving the tight ends.

6. Field position game

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have scored one touchdown in the last six quarters, and they've punted on four of five drives tonight. Dallas has 19 first downs to the Eagles 3, with the Philadelphia going 0-4 on third downs.

7. Injury woes/Landon Dickerson brutual

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) lineup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

K'Von Wallace suffered a brutal-looking arm injury while tackling Ezekiel Elliott and he's questionable to return. Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox have both missed plays with abdominal pain. On offense, Landon Dickerson has been awful for the bulk of the night and it'll be interesting to see if the rookie is pulled.

