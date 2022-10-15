Eagles vs. Cowboys: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 6

The Eagles and Cowboys is almost 24 hours away from a massive Sunday night matchup that the home team badly needs to win.

Both teams have high-powered pass rushers and elite talent in the secondary.

In contrast, Philadelphia has a clear advantage in offensive talent, with Dak Prescott still out at quarterback.

With Sunday fast approaching, here are seven storylines to watch for Week 6.

2 undefeated streaks on the line

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are 5-0 on the season, and Cooper Rush is 4-0 as the quarterback of the Cowboy switch Dak Prescott rehabbing from thumb surgery.

Prescott is questionable for Sunday night, and some around the league believe Rush should remain the quarterback until Dallas suffers a loss. Philadelphia will likely be the first team that forces Rush to beat them with timely throws and reads with pressure in his face.

Cowboys running backs by committee

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia primarily relies on Miles Sanders as the lead running back, but the committee approach in Dallas has led to tremendous success. Ezekiel Elliott has 305 yards on 81 carries, and Pollard is complimentary with 248 yards on 44 carries, allowing Cooper Rush to play the game at a slow, prodding pace.

Hurts undefeated streak

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, and Jalen Hurts has won eight straight regular-season starts at quarterback. Something will have to give on Sunday.

Sirianni-McCarthy

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni yells from the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has a rising talent in second-year coach Nick Sirianni, who guided the team to a wild-card playoff bid last season, but is 0-2 against Dallas.

Both coaches are front runners for the NFL’s Coach of the Year honor, and Sirianni needs this win just as badly as his team does.

Jalen Hurts in primetime

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts just turned 24, he’s set to make his 26th career start on national television in primetime against a team he’s never defeated.

The 5-0 Eagles go as their quarterback, and the former Alabama and Oklahoma star finally has an opportunity to put his stamp on this organization.

Jordan Davis ascending

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The rookie defensive tackle has seen his level of play increase with more snaps on the defensive, and Sunday could provide the perfect setting for a breakout performance.

Jonathan Gannon normally Davis out with the first-team defense to start the beginning of games, and with Philadelphia looking to force Cooper Rush into a scenario where he’s the focal point, Davis’ dominance against the opposition rushing attack will be something to watch.

Ric Flair flow -- WOOO

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ric Flair – To be the man, you gotta beat the man!

From 2000 through 2004, the Eagles were 9-1 against Dallas and 5-0 at home in Philadelphia. Per Reuben Frank, the Eagles are 14-21 vs. the Cowboys and 6-11 at Lincoln Financial Field since 2005.

The Birds can worry about the Giants later, but they must show Dallas that this isn’t a big-brother, little-brother situation.

Vanquishing the Cowboys on Sunday night football without Dak Prescott would send a loud message to the league while lifting a massive monkey off the team’s back.

