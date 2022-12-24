Eagles vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 16 matchup

The Eagles are 13-1 and the No. 1 overall team in the NFL, but they’ll be road underdogs when they travel to Dallas for a showdown against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

The Christmas Eve matchup will be played at AT&T Stadium and Philadelphia will look to clinch home-field advantage without Jalen Hurts against a team looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to the Jaguars.

Dallas allowed 503 total yards and had a 4-game win streak snapped in the 40-34 overtime loss at Jacksonville Sunday.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for late Saturday afternoon.

How Eagles utilize TE Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia will likely return to using a ton of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in part to help integrate Dallas Goedert back into the offense.

In his first start against the Jets last season, Goedert finished with six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The extra tight end also benefits the Birds in the running game.

Gardner Minshew ready to put on a show

Saturday sets up for an unbelievable for Minshew who’s mourning the death of Mike Leach but also wants to embrace the opportunity to display his skill set in front of millions, including 31 other GMs who could be looking for a quarterback.

How Eagles contain Cowboys explosive offense

Lost in all the talk surrounding the Cowboys’ upset loss at the Jaguars is the fact that Dallas can be explosive when they need it most.

Since quarterback Dak Prescott returned to the lineup in Week 7, the Cowboys lead the league in offensive points per game (33.9) and are second in yards per game (408.4), with 38.3 points per game in the last three weeks.

Where will Dallas play Micah Parsons

With Philadelphia having such a talented offensive line, where Dallas employs Micah Parsons could be the thing to watch.

Leighton Vander Esch, the second leading tackler for the Cowboys with 54, is out with a neck injury, which could force the Cowboys to play Parsons on the second level.

James Bradberry vs. Noah Brown

Brown is coming off a two-touchdown performance on six receptions against the Jaguars on Sunday.

It’ll be imperative for Bradberry to neutralize Brown while shutting down his side of the field.

Prediction

Gardner Minshew wants to be a starter in the NFL and what better way to put NFL GMs on notice about his skill level than to shred the Dallas defense for 300+ yards and three passing touchdowns on the road?

