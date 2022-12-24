Eagles vs. Cowboys: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The Eagles (13-1) are looking to lock up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win on Christmas Eve in Dallas against the rival Cowboys (10-4).

A win in any of the next three games will give Philadelphia a division title and the NFC No. 1 seed. The Eagles are 54-72 all-time against the Cowboys and 6-8 at AT&T Stadium.

There is star power on both sides of the football and we’re previewing the top matchups to watch when Dallas is on offense.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

After returning from a broken thumb, Prescott has 2,103 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. No longer a threat to run, Prescott has added 114 yards and 1 touchdown on 30 rushes. Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Cowboys’ loss to Jacksonville.

It’ll be on Jonathan Gannon to pressure Prescott into untimely throws and poor decision-making.

Eagles T.J. Edward-Kyzir White vs. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard

The play of Edwards and White at linebacker has elevated the Eagles’ defense and they’ll look to contain the Cowboys’ dynamic duo.

Elliott has been solid in what could be his final season with Dallas, logging 188 carries for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tony Pollard will soon be the lead back, and he earned his first Pro Bowl nod/

Pollard has 969 yards, good for eighth in the NFL, and nine touchdowns on 177 carries. Philadelphia was able to load the box in the first matchup due to Cooper Rush being the quarterback, but they’ll now deal with a healthy Dak Prescott.

Eagles Darius Slay-James Bradberry vs. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb-Michael Gallup

The biggest reason for Philadelphia being 13-1 is their ability to shut down the opposing offenses’ best pass catchers.

Lamb has 81 receptions and 1,087 receiving yards ranking him top 10 in the NFL, while his six touchdowns rank 15th at the position.

Dallas will need Noah Brown to carry his own weight on Sunday.

Brown had six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars. Michael Gallup, now completely healthy from his torn ACL from last December, can also provide needed playmaking ability.

Eagles S Reed Blankenship vs. Cowboys TE Dalton Schulltz

Schultz has 43 receptions for 445 yards, and three touchdowns, making him a difficult matchup for Philadelphia’s secondary.

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson still out, the Eagles’ will turn to rookie Reed Blankenship in this matchup, although Jonathan Gannon could adjust and play slot cornerback Avonte Maddox in this role.

Eagles LB Haason Reddick vs. Cowboys RT Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith is returning after missing the bulk of the season with a hamstring tear and the expectation is that he’ll start at right tackle.

Whether it’s Smith, Jason Peters, or Josh Ball, Philadelphia will look to take advantage of this matchup on the edge.

