Eagles vs Cowboys: 4 causes for concern in Week 3

The Eagles and Cowboys will do battle on Monday night in a huge NFC East contest that could go a long way towards determining the division title.

Both teams enter Week 3 dealing with various injuries at key positions, and while the Cowboys are favorites to win the division, Philadelphia is better than experts predicted.

With Monday night a few days away, here are four early causes for concern.

Cowboys 2-headed RB monster

The Cowboys have fully embraced the idea of a running back platoon between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard , and that could prove deadly for Philadelphia on Monday night. While it looks like Ezekiel Elliott is slowing down, Pollard offers another gear that could test the Eagles linebacker corps. Pollard was outstanding in Dallas' 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing 13 times for 109 yards for a per-carry average of 8.4 yards.

CeeDee Lamb Explosion

Lamb leads the Cowboys in receiving over two weeks with 15 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown and with Amari Cooper likely to play but not at 100 percent and Michael Gallup still out, it could be scary hours for the Philadelphia secondary.

Cowboys veteran coaches vs. Eagles young staff

For the second week in a row, the Cowboys will be facing a first-year head coach and how Nick Sirianni responds to the challenge of facing a Super Bowl winner will play a huge role on Monday night. Philadelphia enters this matchup as the most penalized team in the NFL and but Dallas is the one team capable of making just as many mistakes.

Eagles inability to target tight end duo

The Eagles have been unable to focus on their two most dangerous weapons, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Nick Sirianni talked about going away from what works and have dual-threat tight ends usually work. Jalen Hurts' inability to feed Ertz and Goedert can be a cause for concern.

