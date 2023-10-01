Eagles vs Commanders: How to watch, listen and stream Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) are back home for their first home early afternoon game of the season against the Washington Commanders (2-1).

Here’s how to watch, stream, and listen to the preseason game.

Game Information

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA.

How to watch

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on FOX. Joe Davis & Daryl Johnston will be in the booth, and Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sidelines.

Fans can also catch the game on NFL Network.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app, and NFL+.

Also available live on FuboTV

Radio

Philadelphia: For Eagles fans or those in the market, you can listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling the game on SportsRadio 94WIP. The desktop version of will provide a live feed of the SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast feed that is available nationwide. Fans can also listen on the Eagles app in the Philadelphia market.

Commanders: For Commanders fans or those in the market, you can listen to the game on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM). The desktop version of WBIG.iheart.com will provide a live feed of the game. Fans can also listen to the Commanders app in the Washington market.

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Philadelphia – Ch. 135 or 385 and Washington – Ch. 99 or 390

Social Media

