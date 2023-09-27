Eagles vs. Commanders: TV broadcast map for Week 4

The Eagles (3-0) will play their second home game of the season when they face the Commanders (2-1) in a huge NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.

Entering Week 4, Philadelphia is the only undefeated team in the division and one of three in the NFC.

Thursday Night: Detroit @ Green Bay (Amazon)

Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Atlanta vs. Jacksonville in London (ESPN+; Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)

Sunday Night: Kansas City @ NY Jets (NBC)

Monday Night: Seattle @ NY Giants (ESPN/ABC)

With preparation underway for both teams, here’s the TV broadcast for Week 4 via 506 Sports.

FOX Early Game

Washington @ Philadelphia –Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Cincinnati @ Tennessee –Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

LA Rams @ Indianapolis — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans –Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Minnesota @ Carolina –Alex Faust, Brady Quinn

Fans in the Albany, Albuquerque, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Grand

Rapids, Harrisburg, Hartford, Las Vegas, New York, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Providence, Richmond, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Washington, and Wilkes-Barre will see the Eagles on FOX.

Fox late Game

New England @ Dallas –Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Arizona @ San Francisco –Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Most of America will see New England attempt to upset an angry Dallas Cowboys team coming off an a loss to the rebuilding Cardinals.

CBS Early game

Miami @ Buffalo –Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Baltimore @ Cleveland –Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Denver @ Chicago –Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh @ Houston –Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

CBS LATE GAMES

Las Vegas @ LA Chargers (LATE)Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

