Eagles vs. Commanders: TV broadcast map for Week 4
The Eagles (3-0) will play their second home game of the season when they face the Commanders (2-1) in a huge NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Entering Week 4, Philadelphia is the only undefeated team in the division and one of three in the NFC.
Thursday Night: Detroit @ Green Bay (Amazon)
Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Atlanta vs. Jacksonville in London (ESPN+; Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)
Sunday Night: Kansas City @ NY Jets (NBC)
Monday Night: Seattle @ NY Giants (ESPN/ABC)
With preparation underway for both teams, here’s the TV broadcast for Week 4 via 506 Sports.
FOX Early Game
Washington @ Philadelphia –Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Cincinnati @ Tennessee –Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
LA Rams @ Indianapolis — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans –Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Minnesota @ Carolina –Alex Faust, Brady Quinn
Fans in the Albany, Albuquerque, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Grand
Rapids, Harrisburg, Hartford, Las Vegas, New York, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Providence, Richmond, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Washington, and Wilkes-Barre will see the Eagles on FOX.
Fox late Game
New England @ Dallas –Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Arizona @ San Francisco –Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Most of America will see New England attempt to upset an angry Dallas Cowboys team coming off an a loss to the rebuilding Cardinals.
CBS Early game
Miami @ Buffalo –Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Baltimore @ Cleveland –Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Denver @ Chicago –Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Pittsburgh @ Houston –Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS LATE GAMES
Las Vegas @ LA Chargers (LATE)Kevin Harlan, Trent Green