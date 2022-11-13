Our Eagles vs. Commanders predictions for Week 10 of the NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (8-0) are hosting the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (7-1)

Considering everything that’s been going on with that franchise, it’s pretty remarkable that the Commanders won three of their last four games and are hanging around the fringes of the wild-card race at 4-5. That speaks highly of Ron Rivera, who has the perfect mentality to navigate a team through any kind of drama and adversity. I expect the Commanders to be in the game Monday night, I just don’t think they can score a whole enough points to beat the Eagles, and I like the fact that Washington’s only true strength – their formidable defensive line – matches up against an Eagles strength – one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Even during their recent 3-1 stretch, Washington is averaging only 17.3 points per game, and they’ve scored only 11 touchdowns in their last seven games. Taylor Heinicke will run around and make a few plays, and the Eagles will certainly miss Avonte Maddox. But ultimately I’ve got the Eagles grinding out a low-scoring win and finding their way to a franchise-record-tying ninth straight victory.

Eagles 24, Commanders 17

Dave Zangaro (8-0)

The Eagles had an extra few days to prepare for Washington thanks to their mini bye week after playing last Thursday. Things are going well for the Eagles. Sure, they have plenty of areas they still need to clean up but that’s actually a good thing because they have a perfect record without being perfect. The Eagles took care of the Commanders relatively easily in Week 3 behind a career performance from DeVonta Smith. The Eagles had a 24-point lead in that game until the Commanders put up eight points in the fourth quarter.

These Commanders are playing better with spunky quarterback Taylor Heinicke at the helm. There’s no question he gives them a better shot to win and he has a 2-1 record as their starter this season for a reason. But this team just isn’t good enough. It’s tough to beat a team twice in the same season. But even if this one is closer, I can’t see the Eagles losing at home.

Eagles 28, Commanders 17

Barrett Brooks (7-1)

Eagles are 8-0 and everyone is saying it's a good idea to maybe lose a game or two to gain back the focus of being great. This is the biggest crock and not the mindset of a championship team. The Eagles have stayed focused the past eight games; why can't they continue this focus? I believe in the mindset of this team. I was in a similar situation in 2004. Ben Roethlisberger was a rookie and ripped off 15 straight victories. We lost in the AFC Championship game to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Patriots. (This is actually the game when SpyGate started to rumble through the NFL.) I say all this because during that run, the focus of the team never wavered. The Eagles have a similar focus. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts talk the talk and walk the walk. The focus is on one game, one quarter, one drive and one play at a time. The rent is always due and the Birds don't plan on missing a payment.

The Commanders are the team the Eagles will face on Monday night. But the Birds’ biggest opponent will be themselves. They are the better team on paper. It's up to the Birds to beat a team like Washington, that has too many distractions in ownership and the front office.

Eagles 32, Commanders 12

Mike Mulhern (8-0)

The only things standing in the way of the Eagles starting the season 10-0 are the two most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL. Before squaring off with Jim Irsay’s “drinking buddy”/new head coach Jeff Saturday and the Colts, they’ll face a Commanders organization being sued by Washington DC for allegedly deceiving their own fan base, all while owner Daniel Snyder is reluctantly trying to sell the team.

Stability (or at the very least, sanity) at the top matters, and it’s certainly trickled down in the case of Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles. Howie Roseman has once again built a champion-caliber roster and Nick Sirianni is the front-runner for coach of the year. As a result of that leadership, the Eagles have made 8-0 look easy, and their pursuit of perfection isn’t going to be thwarted by a team dealing with this level of distraction.

Eagles 27, Commanders 13

Adam Hermann (8-0)

Another week, another win that will keep the Eagles undefeated while keeping those doubting the Eagles thoroughly unimpressed.

Last time these two teams met Washington had a different QB (perhaps you’ve heard of him) and he looked particularly shook. This time they have Taylor Heinicke, a bang-on replacement-level quarterback who has 27 TDs and 21 INTs in his career. He has the Commanders’ offense look much sharper than it did under Carson Wentz, but that didn’t take much considering their basement-dwelling DVOA numbers before Wentz was injured.

Like I said months ago, Washington has dangerous skill players and if you underestimate them they’ll make you pay. Terry McLaurin in particular always scares me. He caught six passes for 102 yards last time these two teams met and while I trust the Eagles’ deadly secondary, I also know he can be unguardable when he’s hot.

Luckily the Eagles have yet to underestimate an opponent, and coming off a mini-bye week I imagine they’ll be plenty prepared for a team that has spent the past week shuffling Department of Justice papers around its headquarters.

In the end this game will look on the scoreboard closer than it will be in reality. Washington doesn’t force turnovers (29th in the NFL), the Eagles don’t turn the ball over (1st in the NFL), and the overall talent disparity is clear-cut. Doesn’t leave the Commies much room for an upset.

Eagles 27, Commanders 17

