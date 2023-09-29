Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Guide: Lines, Odds, Props and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are coming off their most convincing win of the season, a 25-11 win over Tampa Bay on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Commanders are still licking their wounds after a 37-3 drubbing at the hands of the Bills. This will be the Eagles’ first division game of the season, and a prime opportunity to make some tasty picks.

All odds courtesy PointsBet

Eagles vs. Commanders, Sunday 1:00pm

Point Spread/ML – Eagles -9/-425 Commanders +9/+330

Total points: 43.5

Analysis: The Commanders’ first two wins look like fool’s gold now, and for good reason. Sam Howell just isn’t ready yet. Meanwhile, the Eagles defense controls the line of scrimmage on seemingly every play, while the offense begins to find its footing. This feels like a rocking chair game, although I don’t know if it will go over 43.5.

Picks: Eagles -9, UNDER 43.5

Passing Props

Sam Howell

O/U 215.5 passing yards (-115/-115)

O/U 1.5 passing TDs

Jalen Hurts

O/U 230.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing yards (+100/-130)

Analysis: While the red zone efficiency isn’t there yet, Hurts and the Eagles offense did whatever they wanted between the 20s. Washington’s pass defense ranks 13th in the NFL, but they haven’t faced an offense with this many weapons. As mentioned above, Howell isn’t ready yet. He’s been sacked 19 times already – leading the league by six! – and that number will get larger Sunday afternoon.

Picks: Hurts OVER, Howell UNDER

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift 65.5 yards

Brian Robinson 55.5 yards

Jalen Hurts 40.5 yards

Sam Howell 15.5 yards

Analysis: On Monday night, the Eagles faced one of the best run defenses in football and Swift ran for 130 yards, through some holes that could fit almost three Jalen Carters. Sunday he will go against a run defense that ranks 27th in yards per play (4.77). Look for another big game from him. Robinson has topped 55 yards every game this season, but I would stay away against this defense. Try to get shorter odds at 25 or 40 yards for him,

Picks: Swift OVER

Receiving Props (O/U)

Analysis: It’s difficult to predict at times which of the Eagles’ two main receivers will go off this season. Brown in Weeks 1 and 3, Smith in Week 2. The better bet(s) may be to bet both to go over a lower number. Goedert has worked his way into the offense slowly. His yardage isn’t there, but he has seen seven targets in each of the past two weeks, so a reception bet will be the move.

Picks: Goedert 4+ catches (-115), Brown OVER 50 yards (-400), Smith OVER 50 yards (-210)

Anytime TD Props

Jalen Hurts -125

D’Andre Swift +105

A.J. Brown +125

Brian Robinson +170

DeVonta Smith +175

Terry McLaurin +210

Dallas Goedert +260

Jahan Dotson +290

Eagles D/ST +400

Analysis: Hurts. Every week. It’s like stealing money. Swift may not be happy about it behind the scenes, but it’s working. Brown has had five of the nine red zone targets for the team this season. I’ll keep taking a run at Goedert, I have a hunch he’s due.

Picks: Hurts, Brown, Goedert