Eagles vs. Commanders betting guide: Lines, Props and Picks

The Eagles and Commanders enter their Week 10 rematch as two teams who are hitting their respective strides. Don’t let the Commanders’ overall record fool you, they’ve won 3-of-4, and lost last week to the Vikings on a last-second field goal. The Eagles dominated the initial matchup in Week 3, in a game that was largely over at halftime.

All odds courtesy PointsBet

Eagles vs Commanders, Monday 8:15pm

Spread (ML) – Eagles -11 (-500); Commanders +11 (+375)

Total (O/U) – 44 points

Analysis: Back in Week 3, The Eagles defense ravaged Carson Wentz to the tune of nine sacks, many of them Wentz’s doing by holding the ball too long. Taylor Heinicke has far better pocket awareness, and that will likely lead to a more effective passing game for Washington. The Eagles are coming off a mini-bye and are about as healthy as any team in the NFL.

Picks: Eagles -11, OVER 44



Passing yards (O/U) – Jalen Hurts 235.5; Taylor Heinicke 215.5

Analysis: It will be difficult to tell how locked in Heinicke can get against this Eagles passing defense, which ranks third in the NFL and has allowed one QB to throw for more than 205 yards this season. Hurts is on a serious roll of late, throwing for eight TD in his last three games.

Pick: Hurts OVER



Rushing yards (O/U) – Miles Sanders 70.5, Hurts 40.5; Antonio Gibson 35.5, Brian Robinson 35.5

Analysis: Sanders has gone over 70 yards in 4-of-5. Hurts has rushed for under 40 yards in 5-of-6. The Eagles run defense suffered without Jordan Davis in Week 9 in Houston, look for Brian Robinson to reap the benefits.

Picks: Hurts UNDER; Robinson OVER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 50.5

Curtis Samuel 40.5 Antonio Gibson 25.5

Analysis: Brown has failed to reach 70 yards in 4-of-5. Smith had his best game of the season against Washington in Week 3 (8/169/1). Goedert has topped 60 yards in 4-of-5. Samuel and McLaurin have topped 50 yards in each of their last three games.

Picks: Goedert OVER, Smith OVER; McLaurin OVER, Samuel OVER



Anytime TD:

Miles Sanders -125 Jalen Hurts -105

A.J. Brown +110 DeVonta Smith +190

Brian Robinson +200 Dallas Goedert +210

Terry McLaurin +230 Antonio Gibson +290

Eagles D/ST +350 Jahan Dotson +425

Analysis: The Commanders have four rushing TD this season; the Eagles have allowed three rushing TD in their last seven games. Keep an eye on Jahan Dotson returning from a hamstring injury, he has four TD in four games this season.

Picks: Smith; Dotson

