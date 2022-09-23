Eagles vs. Commanders betting guide: Lines, props and picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles face their first division opponent of the 2022 season as they head down I-95 to face the Washington Commanders at FedExField Sunday. Last week our picks went 7-4, after 8-1 in Week 1. Let’s try to stay hot this weekend.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1), Sunday 1:00pm

Eagles (-6.5, -300 ML); Commanders (+6.5, +240)

Point total (Over/Under): 47.5

Analysis: Division games are normally tough, especially on the road. But I really don’t see a path for the Eagles to lose this game. They’re better in all three phases, and Jalen Hurts is playing out of his mind right now.

Picks: Eagles -6.5; OVER 47.5



Passing Yards

Jalen Hurts 240.5; Carson Wentz 240.5

Analysis: After the display that Hurts and the Eagles passing offense had last week, it’s easy to see them duplicating that Sunday. However, I feel like this game will play out like the Eagles Week 1 game against the Lions: build a big lead, and pound the ball on the ground, while Washington tries to chase.

Pick: Wentz OVER 240.5



Rushing Yards

Jalen Hurts 50.5; Miles Sanders 65.5; Antonio Gibson 50.5

Analysis: The over for both Hurts and Sanders here is 2-for-2, and until the oddsmakers raise these numbers significantly, there’s no reason to go away from them.

Picks: Hurts OVER, Sanders OVER



Receiving Yards

A.J. Brown 75.5 Terry McLaurin 60.5

DeVonta Smith 45.5 Dallas Goedert 45.5

Jahan Dotson 40.5 Logan Thomas 30.5

J.D. McKissic 25.5



Analysis: Like Hurts and Sanders on the rushing yards, I’m hammering the Dallas Goedert over until the cows come home. His preseason total was 699.5 yards, which he might hit before Thanksgiving. The Eagles defense will bottle up the Commanders’ running game, which will lead to a lot of passing situations.

Picks: Goedert OVER, Dotson OVER, Thomas OVER

Story continues

Anytime touchdown:

Jalen Hurts -105 A.J. Brown +125

Antonio Gibson +125 Miles Sanders +165

Dallas Goedert +175 Terry McLaurin +220

Curtis Samuel +240 Jahan Dotson +260

DeVonta Smith +280 Logan Thomas +300

Kenny Gainwell +350 J.D. McKissic +475

Boston Scott +500 Carson Wentz +550



Analysis: I am 1-for-4 on TD props this year, but we turn it around this week. I’m expecting a huge week from Miles Sanders. I think he’ll get into the end zone again. Logan Thomas is a red zone matchup problem, so he’ll cash as well.

Picks: Miles Sanders, Logan Thomas