Eagles vs. Commanders: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 10

The Washington Commanders are 4-5 on the season, ever-improving on defense, and headed to Lincoln Financial Field with a Monday night upset on their mind.

Philadelphia will enter Week 10 well rested after a Thursday night win over the Texans, and they’ll welcome Carson Wentz back to the city for the first time since his trade to the Colts.

Wentz is on IR while rehabbing a fractured finger, and the Eagles will face a familiar signal caller in Taylor Heinicke. With both teams set to start preparation, here are seven storylines to watch for in Week 10.

Eagles preparing for a more mobile QB

Taylor Heinicke is 2-1 as a starter this season and will take more downfield chances in the passing game.

Heinicke was 15 of 28 for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in losing to the Vikings.

Shane Steichen prepping for return of Chase Young

Young had his practice window activated last week, and with a Monday night matchup looming, the talented defensive end could see his first action of the season at Lincoln Financial Field.

“They’re really good. I think it starts up front, obviously, with (defensive tackle Jonathan) Allen, (defensive tackle Daron) Payne, (defensive end Montez) Sweat, and then obviously if Chase Young comes back, it’s a really good group. They’re very powerful inside. You have good play strength up front. They’re good against the run and they can rush the passer,” Steichen said.

Commanders defense much improved

Washington just held Kirk Cousins to a 55% completion percentage, almost 10 points lower than his regular season average.

Benjamin St-Juste has been an improvement at cornerback, and the defense held Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook to 47 yards on 17 carries — his worst per rush average since Week 2 when he only had six carries in a loss to Philadelphia.

Antonio Gibson is now Deebo Samuel

Gibson isn’t as talented as the 49ers star, but with Brian Robinson Jr. now installed as the lead rusher in Washington, he’s taken on a more dynamic role.

Since Robinson’s return from an off-the-field injury, Gibson has seen an uptick in his usage as a receiver.

Gibson has 38 targets and 31 receptions while averaging 7.7 yards per catch — a career-high.

He’s also third among all running backs with an 84.2 grade as a receiver, and the expectation is that he’ll assume a dual-threat role on Monday night.

Carson Wentz returns

Monday night was supposed to be a homecoming for former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz, but his return will be marred by a broken ring finger that’ll keep him out one final game.

Philadelphia drafted Wentz with the second pick in the 2016 draft, having traded up twice from 13th overall to land him.

An MVP candidate in 2017 before tearing his ACL and LCL in Week 14 of 2017, Wentz played a considerable role in the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl and carried the team back to the playoffs in 2019 after throwing for a club-record 4,039 yards with 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

After a disastrous 2020 season, Wentz was traded to the Colts, who released the quarterback after the 2021 season.

Kam Curl set to shadow Dallas Goedert?

Opposing teams must do something about Dallas Goedert, and Curl could be the guy.

Curl recorded 99 tackles in 2021, which was second most on the team and 10th among all safeties, and has been one of the Commander’s best defenders since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

An athletic safety, Curl has 45 tackles on the season and is a player to watch against Dallas Goedert.

Eagles offensive line gets a tough test

Washington will counter the NFL’s top offensive line with their talented group of defenders who could see star pass rusher Chase Young return to the lineup.

“They’re very good,” Johnson said to the media in Week 3. “Montez Sweat, I feel like he’s a little bit bigger this year. Really good on the edge and then obviously the interior is probably the strength of their defense with (Daron) Payne and (Jonathan) Allen. Payne is playing out of his mind right now, so it will be a tough matchup. They’ve got an active linebacker crew, too, so they’ve always been pretty good up front and it’s always been a good fight for us.”

