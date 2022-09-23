Eagles vs. Commanders: 6 stats to know for Week 3

The Eagles and Commanders are set for the first NFC East matchup between both ball clubs, and it’ll be a storyline-filled contest that features two familiar quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz will share the same field for the first time since Philadelphia traded the former No. 2 overall pick to the Colts for draft picks.

Both teams can be explosive offensively and feature dynamic playmakers at the wide receiver position.

Here are six stats to know ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

A.J. Brown is Batman

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia truly has three Batmen, the other two guys will need to start matching Brown’s production.

After two games, half of Jalen Hurts’ air yards have gone to Brown.

Only two receivers have accounted for more than half of their team's air yards through Week 2: 🔹 Justin Jefferson, Vikings – 53.0%

🔹 A.J. Brown, Eagles – 52.9%#Skol | #FlyEaglesFly — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2022

Expect Commanders to pressure Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pressure from the opposing defense can create running lanes for Hurts to escape, but in the second matchup last season, Washington had more success when bringing extra men.

Looking at last year's second game vs. the Eagles: Washington rushed with four on 15 of 27 pass attempts. Hurts was 11-15, 125 yards on those plays. Considered pressured on 4 rushes. When Washington rushed 5+, Hurts was 5-10, 77 yards, 1 sack. Considered pressured on 7 rushes. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022

Eagles are lockdown on the outside

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay and James Bradberry are No. 1 and No. 2 in passes defended by NFL cornerbacks since 2016.

Most passes defended by NFL CBs since 2016: No. 1: Darius Slay (89)

No. 2: James Bradberry (84) …Eagles had 11 on Monday. They averaged 3.1 passes defended in the previous 19 regular-season games under Jonathan Gannon. With Slay/Bradberry, more reason for tight coverage. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 23, 2022

Slay is also No. 1 in that category since 2013.

Lane Johnson ZERO tolerance

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Johnson is an All-Pro right tackle, and he takes quarterback pressures seriously.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season and hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Eagles D getting off the field

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lost in all the criticism about Jonathan Gannon’s scheme is that Philadelphia’s defense has done a solid job of limited offensive series for the opposition.

The Eagles have forced ten three-and-outs and rank 2nd in the NFL in opponent three-and-out percentage (47.6%) through Week 2, behind Indianapolis (48.0%).

Hurts unconventionally explosive

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts isn’t creating offense like your typical pocket passer, but his big plays are explosive and among the best in the league.

The Eagles quarterback has produced 21 explosive plays (16+ yard passes and 10+ yard rushes) this season, which ranks 1st in the NFL.

Hurts leads the NFL with 9.1 yards per pass attempt and has posted the 7th-most passing yards per game (288.0) in the league, trailing only Carson Wentz (325.0) among NFC quarterbacks.

Hurts also ranks 1st among NFL QBs in rushing yards (147).

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire