Eagles vs. Commanders: 6 matchups to watch on defense

The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 at FedEx Field to open the 2022 NFC East slate for both teams.

The Eagles are 2-2 against the Commanders over the past two years and hold an 80-78-6 advantage all-time in the longtime series.

With both teams preparing for the contest, we present six matchups to watch when Carson Wentz and Washington is on offense.

Commanders QB Carson Wentz vs. Jonathan Gannon



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

Wentz is second in the NFL in passing yards (650) and tied for first in touchdowns (7), and his mental matchup against Jonathan Gannon will be the one to watch.

In Week 2, Gannon emphasized putting pressure on Kirk Cousins and not allowing the Viking quarterback any comfort in the pocket in passing situations.

Wentz offers the athleticism to counter such a scheme, and that could force Gannon back into that passive defensive approach, allowing the Commanders quarterback ample time in the pocket.

Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr. vs. Eagles DE Josh Sweat

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

According to PFF, the veteran left tackle has an 81.9 pass-blocking grade across 107 pass-blocking situations this season.

Josh Sweat is among the top young pass rushers in the NFL.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin-Curtis Samuel vs. Darius Slay-James Bradberry



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

McLaurin and Samuel offer a different dynamic of athletics and physical play on the outside, and they’ll be a formidable matchup for Slay and Bradberry.

McLaurin has recorded 468 receiving yards against the Eagles since 2019, the most among any player in the NFL.

Samuel has 15 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Slay is coming off a dynamic performance against Justin Jefferson and will likely start against Samuel, allowing Bradberry to shadow the more physical McLaurin.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson vs. Avonte Maddox



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

Dotson has seven catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on the season, and he’s become an immediate weapon for Carson Wentz as a rookie.

Maddox had a bounce-back performance in Week 2 and will look to continue that trend.

Commanders TE Logan Thomas vs. C.J. Gardner-Johnson/Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The former quarterback turned tight end can offer a dynamic blend of athleticism and size when healthy, and he’ll be a player to watch when matched up with the Eagles safety duo.

Commanders Trai Turner vs. Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Washington’s line has been very good in pass protection.

Still, they’ve struggled to get a push in the running game and will face an Eagles team with exceptional depth up front and the ability to collapse the pocket up the middle, which will ultimately bother quarterback Carson Wentz.

