Eagles vs. Commanders: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 10 matchup

The Eagles are 8-0 on the season and expected to be favored in every matchup from now on, including Monday’s night battle with the Commanders.

Carson Wentz will return to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Colts, and it’ll be the final game of a four-week stint on injured reserve after fracturing his ring finger.

Philadelphia will be without cornerback Avonte Maddox, allowing for Josiah Scott to see increased playing time in his absence.

Washington is 4-5 on the season and will potentially be without star pass rusher Chase Young for one more week.

Here are five things to watch for Monday and a prediction.

Jahan Dotson is back

Dotson is returning to the lineup and will give quarterback Taylor Heinicke a talented trio of pass catchers to match up with against the Eagles’ talented secondary.

With Avonte Maddox likely out for Monday night, Dotson or Curtis Samuel in the slot for Washington will be something to watch.

Jalen Hurts extend winning streak

Hurts has won 11 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. The third-year quarterback was 22 of 35 for 340 yards, and three touchdown passes the first time these two teams met.

He’ll also look to move up in the MVP race, with Josh Allen likely inactive.

Chase Young won't return

Young won’t make his 2022 season debut almost a year to the day since he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Commanders have been careful with his return, but Young looked upbeat during workouts this week and it’ll be the 14-day mark of his 21-day activation period.

In Week 11, he’ll join an already talented defensive front with Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat all having strong seasons.

How will Jonathan Gannon attack Taylor Heinicke?

The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times in the teams’ first meeting this season, and it’ll be on the Washington offensive line to do a much better job against Philadelphia pass rushers.

Heinicke is a more athletic pass than Wentz is at this point in his career, and he’ll certainly take his share of downfield shots.

In three starts this year with Wentz out, Heinicke has completed 63% of his passes for 629 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Eagles looking for 9-0 start

Only 20 NFL teams have started a season 9-0 since the Miami Dolphins went undefeated in 1972.

The Steelers 2020 team was the last to start a season 9-0, and the 2015 Carolina Panthers, led by Cam Newton before that, got up to 15-0 before suffering a loss.

Prediction

Philadelphia will look to make a statement on Monday night football, and the rematch will go similarly to the first.

Jalen Hurts shines in front of a national television audience, and the Eagles win by three touchdowns.

