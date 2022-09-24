Eagles vs. Commanders: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Philadelphia Eagles open up NFC East play against their arch-rival Washington Commanders on the road this Sunday, and there are several intriguing matchups to watch.

The Eagles travel to FedEx Field after sweeping the Commanders twice in 2021.

The last time Philadelphia was in the nation’s capital, Jalen Hurts put on a dynamic show, running six times for 45 yards while also going 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards and a road win.

Here are five matchups to watch in Week 3.

Commanders CB's vs. Eagles wide receivers

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Through two games, Jackson is the 79th-best cornerback in the NFL per PFF, allowing a 152.1 quarterback rating on ten targets. Kendall Fuller is allowing 21.6 yards per reception and 108 receiving yards through two games as well, and Washington will have their hands full with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Commanders DE Montez Sweat vs. Eagles LT Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat has 21 sacks in 43 career games, and he’ll be a challenge for Jordan Mailata with his speed, power, and athleticism.

Commanders MLB Cole Holcolmb vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Holcomb recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday’s 36-27 loss to the Lions.

Holcomb has recorded 100-plus tackles twice during his first three years in the NFL and will look to neutralize Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and the Eagles high powered rushing attack.

Commanders S Kam Curl vs. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Curl will return to the Commanders for the first time since suffering an injury during the preseason, and he’ll be tasked with slowing down Dallas Goedert.

Goedert is averaging 11.3 yards per target over the last two seasons, and he’ll be a player to watch.

Commanders DT's vs. Eagles interior OL

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Daron Payne, Daniel Wise, Donovan Jeter, Jonathan Allen, and Efe Obada are the Washington defensive tackles, and they offer a challenge to Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson (Questionable), and Isaac Seumalo.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire