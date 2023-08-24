Eagles vs. Colts: How to watch, listen and stream preseason Week 3

The Eagles are set to close out the 2023 NFL preseason at home against a familiar face in Shane Steichen, and his Indianapolis Colts.

With the team having one joint practice earlier this week, both teams are expected to sit veteran starters, with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson scheduled to start for the Colts.

With kickoff now 12 hours away, here’s how to watch, stream and listen.

Game information

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts

Thursday, August, 24, 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

Thursday’s game will be on Amazon Prime Video. The game will also be carried on FOX 29 for fans in Philadelphia’s designated market area and ABC Channel 6 in the Indianapolis market.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app and NFL+.

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

For fans in the Philadelphia area, Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call of the game on SportsRadio 94WIP. The desktop version of PhiladelphiaEagles.com/LiveRadio will provide a live feed of the SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast feed that is available nationwide. Fans can also listen on the Eagles app in the Philadelphia market. T

Fans in the Indianapolis market can listen to the game on WFNI – 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM, and WLHK – 97.1 FM.

Satellite Radio

Indianapolis Colts

AWAY CH. 381

Philadelphia Eagles

HOME CH. 225

Social Media

