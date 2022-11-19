Eagles vs. Colts betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles enter Week 11 coming off their first loss of the season, a 32-21 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. Sunday they take on the Colts, who snapped a 3-game losing streak in Week 10 with a 25-20 win over the reeling Raiders. Can the Birds get back to their winning ways?

All odds provided by PointsBet

Eagles (8-1) at Colts (4-5-1), Sunday 1:00pm

Weather: Indoors

Spread (ML) – Eagles -6.5 (-300); Colts +6.5 (+240)

Total Points (O/U) – 45.5 points

Analysis: The Eagles may have taken Washington lightly, they won’t do that with the Colts. I don’t expect a ton of points to be scored in this one; neither team allows more than 20 points per game.

Picks: Eagles ML; UNDER 45.5



Passing Yards – Jalen Hurts 235.5; Matt Ryan 230.5

Analysis: These two teams are as good as they come against the pass, both teams allowing less than 200 passing yards a game this season. I feel like the Colts will pound the running game, similar to what the Commanders did last week against the Eagles.

Picks: Ryan UNDER 230.5



Rushing yards – Miles Sanders 60.5, Jalen Hurts 40.5; Jonathan Taylor 85.5

Analysis: As mentioned above, expect a steady diet of Taylor running the rock all day, and despite adding free agent DTs Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, this team hasn’t shown they can stop the run recently, allowing more than 144 rushing yards a game over their last five.

Picks: Sanders OVER, Taylor OVER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 60.5

Michael Pittman 60.5 Parris Campbell 40.5

Analysis: Both Brown (ankle) and Smith (knee) missed practice Thursday, but were not on the injury report Friday. With Dallas Goedert on IR, expect both receivers to get more looks. Pittman has failed to reach 60 receiving yards in 6-of-7. Pierce has one catch in his last two games.

Picks: Brown OVER, Smith OVER, Campbell OVER



Anytime TD:

Jonathan Taylor -150 Jalen Hurts -115

Miles Sanders -115 A.J. Brown +115

DeVonta Smith +200 Michael Pittman +200

Grant Calcaterra +340 Parris Campbell +350

Analysis: A.J. Brown’s TD streak was snapped at three games Monday against DC, he gets back on the horse (literally) Sunday. Look into Calcaterra as a value pick.

Picks: Brown, Sanders, Taylor, Calcaterra