Eagles vs. Colts: 6 storylines to watch for in preseason finale

We’re just hours away from an intense preseason finale that’ll see 30+ current Eagles fight for a roster battle.

Philadelphia and Indianapolis are likely still hyped up from their joint practice brawl, and starters from both teams will likely sit out with the regular season looming.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at storylines to watch.

Shane Steichen returns

Steichen returns to Philadelphia on Thursday night after spending two years as the Eagles offensive coordinator.

The Colts new head coach played a huge role in Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith’s development, and he’ll look to do the same with Anthony Richardson.

Who plays who sits

Marcus Mariota is expected to play one series, and it’ll be interesting to see how many starters and key contributors log any snaps with several rookies and veterans playing for roster spots.

Anthony Richardson

The rookie from Florida will start against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, and it gives Philadelphia fans an early opportunity to see one of the NFL’s young, up and coming quarterbacks up-close and for cheap tickets.

Jason Kelce-Zaire Franklin

Kelce and the Eagles starters won’t play in the game, but their could still be some residual bitterness from Zaire Franklin over the Tuesday joint practice brawl.

The Eagles aren’t likely to pursue the All-Pro running back, but he’s in the city and will be present, while working to land a trade ahead of the season opener.

Position battles

Tanner McKee has secured the third quarterback spot, but other roster battles and competiitons are still ongoing.

Trey Sermon will look for a monster night at running back, while Greg Ward and Joseph Ngata will look to make the Eagles keep six pass catchers.

The offensive line, defensive tackle, cornerback and safety positions will also have roster battles play out.

