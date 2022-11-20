Eagles vs. Colts: 4 storylines to watch in Week 11

The Eagles are facing their first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Philadelphia added Ndamukong Suh on Thursday, and the idea is to add depth and more talent to a roster with serious Super Bowl aspirations.

With the Eagles landing in Indianapolis, here are four storylines to watch.

Familiar Faces

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon are just two years removed from being on the staff in Indianapolis with the then-head coach, Frank Reich.

Zach Pascal left Indy for Philadelphia, while Jonathan Taylor has New Jersey ties and is familiar with the Eagles’ standard.

Andre Chachere was previously with the Colts before finding a role with Philadelphia.

Two former Eagles will be with the opposition, as Rodney McLeod and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles play for the colts.

Suh and Linval Joseph have arrived

Mandatory: Kiel Leggere

Eagles GM Howie Roseman had no intention of sitting around while his team lost a game down the road because they couldn’t stop the run or control the line of scrimmage.

In a matter of hours, Philadelphia added a space-eater and Linval Joseph and then inked a culture setter with Ndamukong Suh.

Joseph should see about 12-15 snaps on Sunday, while Suh is likely a week away after being signed on Thursday.

First week without Goedert

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

This will be the first time Philadelphia enters a meaningful game without an impact performer at the tight-end position in years.

The undrafted Jack Stoll has played 40 percent of the offensive snaps this season and started five games. Stoll is more blocker than pass catcher, and Sunday offers an opportunity to show off his dual threat.

Rookie Grant Calcaterra is the most natural pass catcher of the remaining group, and he’s now seeing snaps after improving as a blocker.

Story continues

Tyree Jackson is the group’s wild card and offers the most athleticism.

Will Philadelphia embrace the run game?

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Eagles are a pass-first team, but one recipe for offensive balance is an emphasis on the running game.

The Colts ranked fifth in defensive rushing DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), allowing just 3.8 yards per carry — second best in the league. Philadelphia wants to regain confidence in all phases of offense, which means returning to their dominant ways.

[listicle id=676011]

[listicle id=676005]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire