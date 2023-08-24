Eagles vs Colts : 1 bold prediction for each position group in preseason finale

Philadelphia is now moments away from the final preseason matchup of the summer against Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles held out most of their starters in the preseason opener against Baltimore because head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized performing during joint practice sessions.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at one bold prediction for each position group.

QB

McKee gets better on a daily basis and he can cap off a successful training camp with a 300-yard passing night.

RB

Sermon is clearly fifth on the depth chart and needs a 100-yard gain to help convince Nick Sirianni to keep him.

WR

The Eagles will have four wide receivers (Ngata, Ward, Haselwood, King) catch 4+ passes for 30+ yards.

TE

Tyree Jackson needs a big game and puts his stamp on the preseason with a 30-yard touchdown reception.

OL

Hours after signing his new deal, Fred Johnson won’t allow a sack or quarterback hit, and the Eagles will have a 100-yard rusher.

DL

Tarron Jackson and Janarius Robinson will have edge rushing duties all to themselves and they’ll combine for 4 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss.

