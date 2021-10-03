Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles and Chiefs are set to meet at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since 2013.

The Chiefs (1-2) are reeling after losing consecutive games, and All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost three straight games as a starter.

For Philadelphia (1-2), Nick Sirianni will look to add some balance after only giving Miles Sanders two carries in a Week 3 loss at Dallas.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen and stream Eagles-Chiefs online.

Game Information

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 3

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Referee: Land Clark

How to watch

Television: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn

Streaming

Also available live on FuboTV

Satellite Radio

Chiefs vs. Eagles can be heard on Sirius Channel 82

Social Media

Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

Local Radio

Eagles: 94WIP

Chiefs: 106.5 The Wolf

