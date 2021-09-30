Eagles vs. Chiefs Thursday injury report: Jordan Mailata could miss matchup vs. Chiefs

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs, and Jordan Mailata was the only player to miss practice.

Eagles Injury Report:

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DNP: Jordan Mailata (knee)

FULL: Landon Dickerson (hip), Marcus Epps (shoulder), Lane Johnson (ankle), Jason Kelce (foot, resting player), Rodney McLeod (knee), Davion Taylor (calf).

Mailata missed practice, while six others were full participants.

Chiefs Injury Report

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rashad Fenton Concussion DNP

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Groin LP

DE Chris Jones Wrist LP

DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP

CB Charvarius Ward Quad LP

DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP

WR Mecole Hardman Hip FP

WR Tyreek Hill Rib FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed Quad FP

WR Demarcus Robinson Knee FP

DB Chris Lammons Bicep FP

Andre Dillard will start at LT for the Eagles in place of Jordan Mailata vs. Chiefs

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 27: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Andre Dillard just said he's starting at left tackle Sunday. He played well Monday night in his first game in two years. He also said he's a huge Iron Maiden fan. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 30, 2021

