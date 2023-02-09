Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII

The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory.

Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the backend.

When assessing this matchup on Sunday, it’ll be important for the Eagles to take advantage of what they do best, and what the Chiefs struggle at.

The Super Bowl will be a rematch of a 2021 regular season meeting in which Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30.

Last season’s matchup was also a coming-out party for Jalen Hurts who threw for a career-high 387 yards and two touchdowns but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense.

The Eagles now have the horses on defense to keep up with the Chiefs, and Hurts is far and away the most improved quarterback in the NFL since that game.

The Kansas City defense allowed a 54.4 QBR (third-worst in the NFL) against opposing quarterbacks in the regular season and they were even worse in the red zone.

Look for Philadelphia to test the Chiefs’ secondary early and often, with the fallback knowledge that Jonathan Gannon’s defense can slow Patrick Mahomes, and the NFL’s best offensive line can help navigate while dominating in the run game.

Jalen Hurts establishes himself as a top-five quarterback and the Eagles pull away late, winning Super Bowl LVII 24-21 in Glendale, Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire