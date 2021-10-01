Eagles vs. Chiefs final injury report: Jordan Mailata ruled out against Kansas City

The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and star left tackle Jordan Mailata was officially ruled out.

Eagles Injury Report

Rodney McLeod is cleared to play Sunday against the Chiefs, per the Eagles injury report.

Jordan Mailata (OUT, knee) is the only player to receive a designation.

Chiefs injury report

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball and is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Clark and Charvarius Ward are questionable for Sunday’s game. Rashad Fenton is out.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Table inside Article

Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game

Rashad Fenton CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out

Orlando Brown T Groin LP LP FP —

Frank Clark DE Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable

Chris Jones DE Wrist LP LP FP —

Charvarius Ward CB Quad LP LP LP Questionable

Mecole Hardman WR Hip FP FP FP —

Tyreek Hill WR Rib FP FP FP —

Chris Lammons DB Bicep FP FP FP —

Derrick Nnadi DT Elbow FP FP FP —

Demarcus Robinson WR Knee FP FP FP —

L’Jarius Sneed CB Quad FP FP FP —

