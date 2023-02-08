Eagles vs. Chiefs: Who has the edge at each position in Super Bowl LVll?

Super Bowl opening night is a wrap and with the most intense media responsibility now completed, both teams can begin on-field preparation for Sunday night.

The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory.

The matchup will pit the best against the best as the Eagles’ defense ranks first in pass defense DVOA, and the Chiefs’ offense rank first in pass offense DVOA.

Philadelphia will look to insert a defensive game plan that slows Patrick Mahomes down while unleashing quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the backend.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at who has the edge at each position and the numbers may surprise you.

QB -- Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will become the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl, and they’re changing the landscape of the position.

This season Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

Even with that, Mahomes is still the better player, but the edge is close. Kansas City’s star quarterback got better after losing Tyreek Hill via trade.

Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,251 yards and tossed 41 touchdowns to 11 different players, ending the regular season with a 91.3 PFF grade.

RB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

From a yardage standpoint, the Eagles have the NFL’s top rushing attack and they’ll enter the contest with three backs capable of logging 100 yards.

Miles Sanders had a career-high 1,271 rushing yards this season, while Kenneth Gainwell has led the Eagles in rushing in each of their playoff wins, including dropping 100+ on the Giants.

Story continues

The Chiefs will counter with Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and potentially Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a group that has combined for more than 1,700 scrimmage yards.

WR -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs will be without Mecole Hardman but still will have injured pass catchers Kadarius Toney and Juju Smith-Schuster, along with rookie wideout, Skyy Moore and deep threat, Marquez Valdes-Scantling,

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the first Eagles receiver duo to record 1,000 yards each in a season and they have each recorded an 80.0-plus PFF grade this year.

TE -- Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We badly want to call this matchup an even split, but Kelce is still playing out-of-this-world football.

Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert was on an All-Pro pace before a Week 10 shoulder injury and he finished the year with 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns while logging 10 catches for 81 yards and a score in the playoff wins over New York and San Francisco.

OL -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs: Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Andrew Wylie

Eagles: Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson

Philadelphia has the NFL’s best offensive line, and it includes two All-Pros in Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The Chiefs counter with Brown, Thuney, and Creed Humphrey, but right tackle Andrew Wylie allows the Eagles to take this one.

[pickup_prop id=”31717″>

DL -- Eagles

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s defensive line led the NFL in sacks (77) ahead of the second-place Chiefs and has four players with 12+ sacks.

The Eagles also have Jordan Davis, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh inside to bog down the Kansas City run game.

The Chiefs will counter with Chris Jones, who logged a career-high 15.5 sacks and 29 QB hits this year, and Frank Clark, who takes his game to another level during the postseason.

The obvious advantage at defensive tackle and defensive end outside of Jones and Clark give Philadelphia the edge.

LB --Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs: Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr.

Eagles: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White

Haason Reddick is the headliner in the position and he gives Philadelphia the true edge at the position after 19.5 sacks and six forced fumbles this season, including playoffs.

T.J. Edwards is the highest-graded linebacker in the Super Bowl and among the league leaders in tackles.

Bolton, 22, led the Chiefs with 180 tackles in 2022.

DB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has the obvious advantage at cornerback, but Sneed and McDuffie were stout against the Bengals and will look to limit the Eagles’ wide receiver duo. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, and Reed Blankenship provide a more talented and productive trio over the Chiefs Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill, and Bryan Cook.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire