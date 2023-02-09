Eagles vs. Chiefs: 8 matchups to watch on offense during Super Bowl LVll

The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory.

Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the backend.

For the Eagles to win, they’ll likely need to have a high success rate on deep ball attempts, while using the rushing attack to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are eight matchups to watch when Philadelphia has the football against the Kansas City defense.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion and he’ll look to make Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts uncomfortable in the pocket with some timely blitz packages.

Per Next Gen, Hurts had the sixth-worst success rate against the blitz this season. His success rate is 47.7 percent against non-blitzes. In the playoffs, Hurts has averaged just 2.8 completed air yards per pass attempt after averaging 4.2 in the regular season.

In the 2021 matchup — a Kansas City win — Spagnuolo blitzed Hurts on 31.6% of his drop-backs and the then second-year quarterback was 7 for 15 on those plays for just 62 yards.

The Chiefs allowed 33 passing touchdowns during the season, ranked last in the NFL. Philadelphia will look to hit on the deep ball early and often.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

At times last Sunday, Kansas City had three rookie cornerbacks on the field in the AFC Championship Game and will look to avoid L’Jarius Sneed missing any significant action.

Sneed is one of the most underrated players in the NFL, logging 108 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles, along with 3 interceptions in 2022. The Chiefs occasionally had Sneed travel with the opposing offense’s best receiver and that means he’ll draw A.J. Brown.

Sneed allowed a team-high 81 catches and 713 yards this season and any one-on-one matchup will favor A.J. Brown.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watson allowed 5 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the win over Cincinnati, but also picked off a pass.

If Kansas City goes man to man, Philadelphia will look to the former Heisman Trophy in this matchup that could decide the Super Bowl.

Eagles WR Quez Watkins/Zach Pascal v.s. Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will likely play a lot of 3 wide receiver sets in order to get DeVonta Smith or Quez Watkins matched up on the rookie cornerback, Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie has played more in the slot this season and when Kansas City plays man-to-man, this will be the matchup to exploit.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders-Kenneth Gainwell vs. Chiefs LB Nick Bolton/Willie Gay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders had over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while Kenneth Gainwell has emerged as a legitimate threat in the playoffs. They’ll be matched up against a Chiefs defense that can be susceptible to talented offensive rushing attacks.

Eagles Landon Dickerson/Jason Kelce vs. Chiefs DT Chris Jones



Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2

Chris Jones is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year honors along with the 49ers’ Nick Bosa and the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. A dominating defender who can lineup at multiple spots, Jones we’ll look to win matchups against Landon Dickerson, who’ll start despite a hyperextended elbow.

Chris Jones wrecking the left guard now and gets held by the center for another holding call. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/FenYDBVza1 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 1, 2023

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Chiefs DE Frank Clark

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Chiefs will move Chris Jones all around the line of scrimmage, but Clark will likely stay on the side of Philadelphia’s massive left tackle.

Mailata has been dominant this season as a run blocker, but he’ll need to be stout against Clark who ramps things up a notch in the postseason.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. Chiefs S Juan Thornhill/Justin Reid

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City has an athletic duo at safety with Justin Reid and Juan Thornhill but the Chiefs were average against the position this season, finishing 13th in the NFL in yards per game allowed to opposing tight ends and allowing 9 touchdowns.

Goedert is a matchup nightmare and was among the league leaders in yards per catch and yards after the catch before suffering his shoulder injury in Week 10.

