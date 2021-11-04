Eagles vs. Chargers Week 9 injury report: Updates on Javon Hargrave, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

In this article:

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was the only player to miss practice. Fletcher Cox, Jack Driscoll, Javon Hargrave, Zech McPhearson, and Jalen Reagor were all limited participants.

DNP: Arcega-Whiteside (ankle). LIMITED: Cox (knee/rest), Driscoll (thumb), Hargrave (shoulder), McPhearson (hamstring), Reagor (ankle). FULL: Bradley (shoulder), Harris (hands/groin), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest), Mailata (elbow).

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice because of a right-hand injury.

He looked much improved on Thursday.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert was limited on Wednesday due to a right finger. Here he is Thursday throwing a pass to WR Keenan Allen. pic.twitter.com/ymJPnHX94Q — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 4, 2021

Herbert hit his throwing hand on a Patriot player’s helmet during the final drive last weekend.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. missed practice because he’s in the concussion protocol after he sustained a concussion against the Patriots.

Cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) and safety Alohi Gilman (ankle) are also dealing with injuries.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray participated in his second practice since injuring his ankle last month.

