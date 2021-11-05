Eagles vs. Chargers Week 9: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, looking for their first home win of the season when they host quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Philadelphia is 3-5 after last Sunday’s 44-6 thumping of the Detroit Lions, and they’ll look to take another step closer towards playoff relevancy.

Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen, and Brandon Staley add an intriguing dynamic as opposing coaches and long-time friends as well.

Here’s your streaming information for Sunday.

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 7

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

The Eagles and Chargers are set for an entertaining Week 9 matchup, that’ll see Justin Herbert and LA’s high-powered offense travel to Philadelphia to face Jalen Hurts and company.

They’ll be playing by AFC television rules this week and Chargers at Eagles will be the feature matchup for CBS’s sports late-game coverage.

Here’s your Week 9 viewing map via 506 Sports.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call with only a few areas across the country being able to see this matchup.

Most of America will be forced to switch over to Red Zone or Fox Sports if you don’t have The NFL Sunday ticket.

Streaming

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Satellite Radio

Chargers vs. Eagles can also be heard on Sirius Channel 85 or XM Channel 226.

Social Media

Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

Local Radio

Eagles: 94WIP

Lions: ALT FM-98.7

