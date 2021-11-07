Eagles vs. Chargers: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Eagles will look to win back-to-back games and secure their first victory at homes in 2021 when Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, and Jonathan Gannon will welcome a familiar face in Brandon Staley and his Los Angeles Chargers.

Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen lead an explosive Chargers offense, while Joey Bosa and Derwin James are the stars for an inconsistent defense.

Los Angeles is the favorite, but Philadelphia has a puncher’s chance in the cold on Sunday.

The experts from around the league have made their picks as well, with most picking the

Philly Voice -- Split

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The experts at the Philly Voice are split on Sunday.

Picking the Eagles two weeks in a row seems insane, but I choose to view last week as a step forward for the coaching staff, regardless of how bad the opponent was. The Chargers have been trending down the last couple of weeks, Justin Herbert was dealing with a hand issue at practice this week, so give me the team playing at home even though I still think the Eagles aren’t very good.

The Inquirer -- Chargers

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Inquirer staff is rolling with the Chargers.

Story continues

Every game is big in the NFL — Captain Obvious alert! — but Sunday’s meeting with the Chargers may tell us the most about Nick Sirianni and his team through nine games. They dismantled the Lions last week, but their opponent may have had one of the five worst performances I’ve witnessed, and the Eagles were essentially in a must-win situation. I guess the latter could be said about Sunday, but Justin Herbert and company present a greater challenge. … I think Sirianni’s group will continue to put forth the necessary effort, and I think the decreasing number of mental errors shows overall improvement. But I don’t think the Eagles have enough offensive firepower to keep pace with the Chargers or enough on defense to stifle Herbert at length. I see a well-played loss, which may not be enough to satisfy the masses.

NJ.com -- Split

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NJ Advanced Media is split on the outcome.

While the Eagles’ blowout of the Detroit Lions was a huge boost to morale, the team still isn’t “fixed” just yet. The Eagles will look to, again, run the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers’ porous run defense, and it should work. That said, when Justin Herbert gets on the field, he should be a tough task for the Eagles secondary. This is a tough one to call, especially with Herbert dealing with a throwing-hand injury. The Eagles finally snap the home losing streak in a toss-up. PICK: Eagles 24, Chargers 23

NFL.com -- Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Rosenthal is rolling with the Chargers.

The Eagles keep getting these opportunities to return to relevance in the wide-open NFC race for the seventh seed, and they keep coming up short. I liked some of the Chargers’ post-bye defensive adjustments, even if injuries at cornerback short-circuited their day. Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi were flummoxed by two of the league’s best defensive minds in back-to-back games, but Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is not in that league, despite a blowout win in Detroit. Lay the points.

ESPN -- Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Most of ESPN’s writers are rolling with the Chargers.

CBS Sports -- Chargers

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) on a kick return in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Prisco and company are rolling with the Chargers.

USA Today -- Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Just one of USA Today’s seven writers is picking the Eagles.

1

1