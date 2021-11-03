Eagles vs. Chargers injury report: Javon Hargrave among 4 non-participants, 7 others limited

The Eagles released their initial injury report on Wednesday and 11 players either did not practice or were listed as limited participants after Sunday’s domination of the Lions.

Philadelphia has lost all three of its games at Lincoln Financial Field and four straight games dating to last season. The Chargers have dominated NFC East competition over the last 15 matchups and Sunday will provide an interesting contrast of talented offenses.

Eagles injury report

Jalen Reagor didn’t practice with an ankle injury, along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox.

Shaun Bradley, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Zech McPhearson, and Anthony Harris were all limited.

Chargers injury report

Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is in the concussion protocol.

RB Justin Jackson (quad) and CB Michael Davis (hamstring) did not practice today along with Alohi Gilman

LB Kenneth Murray is off injured reserve, but he’s unlikely to play against Philadelphia.

