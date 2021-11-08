Eagles vs. Chargers game recap: Everything we know

Justin Herbert showed why he’s one of the top-five young signal-callers in the NFL, tossing two touchdown passes and running for a score, as a Dustin Hopkins 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining, gave the Los Angeles Chargers a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Herbert threw for 356 yards, completing 32 of 38 passes.

The Chargers (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Eagles (3-6) still haven’t won a home game in 2021.

Final Score Chargers 27 -- Eagles 24

After an inefficient first half (4-for-9, 54 yards), Hurts was 7-for-8 for 108 yards with a TD pass to DeVonta Smith in the second half.

Keys to the game

Herbert had six incompletions, wasn’t sacked, and controlled the game all afternoon.

It was over when

Derek Barnett jumped offsides and turned a 3rd-and-6 at the 28 into a 3rd-and-1 on the 23 that the Chargers easily converted on a quarterback keeper on the way to a 4th-quarter touchdown.

players of the game/3 stars

Jordan Howard was 17-for-71 with a TD Sunday

Jalen Hurts was 11 of 17 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also added 10 carries for 62 yards.

DeVonta Smith had 5 catches for 116-yards and a touchdown.

What's next

Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10

Eagles Visit the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10

