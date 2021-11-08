Eagles vs. Chargers: Here’s how Fans reacted to frustrating 27-24 loss on Twitter
The Eagles put themselves in a chance to win at Lincoln Financial Field, but a passive defensive approach spelled doom as the Chargers escaped with a 27-24 road win.
Justin Herbert threw for 356 yards, completing 32 of 38 passes and his 1 yard on a sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 28 with 1:45 left, setting up Hopkins’ winning kick.
Fans reacted on Twitter, and it was brutal at times.
As Nick Sirianni left the field, a fan threw a bouquet of flowers at him! Sirianni was understandably NOT happy #Eagles @6abc pic.twitter.com/9X40lA4eRJ
— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 8, 2021
.@sethjoyner right now talkin bout how #JonathanGannon gets “shrinkage” when the #Eagles face top WRs. #eaglespostgamelive #LAvsPHL @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #FireGannon pic.twitter.com/FLvR2GtlsG
— SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) November 8, 2021
Offense seems to be progressing, in large part because Sirianni has noticed that running the ball is legal.
Hurts was OK, but continues to be inaccurate when big plays are there. Has to improve in 2022.
The draft? No reason all three first rounders shouldn't be defense! #Eagles
— Drew Pellman (@Drew_Pellman) November 8, 2021
Jalen Hurts has some special talents. I hope Philadelphia commits to developing him AND developing an offense around him. Three first rounders coming in 22 Draft that could really help if they choose to build around Hurts.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 7, 2021
Jonathan Gannon with the vanilla defense again this week
— PhillySports🦃🦃🦃 (@Philly_Sportss) November 7, 2021
Justin Herbert had three incompletions vs. #Eagles. A couple of weeks ago, Derek Carr had three incompletions.
Jonathan Gannon had Shane Steichen, Herbert's play caller in 2020, in his back pocket and this was the result.
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 8, 2021
Javon Hargrave on whether #Eagles should’ve blitzed more: “I ain’t the defensive coordinator.”
— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) November 8, 2021
me when I see Jonathan Gannon in public pic.twitter.com/s7iTWH6BKa
— John O’Halloran (@_John_OHalloran) November 8, 2021