Eagles vs. Chargers: 5 storylines to follow in Week 9

The Eagles (3-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-3 are both facing a must-win contest in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field. After dropping a close contest to the New England Patriots, the Chargers are on a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles return home with a ton of momentum after finding something of an offensive identity after dominating the Detroit Lions 44-6 in Week 8.

Here are five storylines to watch in Week 9.

Shane Steichen reunites with Justin Herbert

The Chargers feature quarterback Justin Herbert, whom Steichen coached last season when the former Oregon star was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Steichen told the Eagles official website that he could see the big-time talent in Herbert right away in 2020.

“Justin Herbert, he’s a heck of a football player, bottom line,” Steichen said. “He’s big, he’s got a huge arm, he can stand in the pocket. That’s one of the biggest things I learned from being around him, is from a rookie last year, he’s able to stand in there when the blitz is coming and he can take hits, stand there deliver the throws. He’s smart, he’s intelligent. He gets the ball out of his hands. You’ll see on tape, a lot of times he’s hitting his back foot and boom, he’s getting the ball to the check down quickly. He has accelerated vision. Can do it all. Heck of a football player.”