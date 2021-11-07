Eagles vs Chargers: 4 causes for concern this week

After a strong start to the 2021 season, the Chargers have lost back-to-back games to fellow AFC contenders in Baltimore and New England, but they could find a recipe for success against Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Herbert is dealing with a hand injury and Los Angeles has struggled to stop the run and enter Sunday as the worst-ranked rush defense (DVOA) in the NFL.

Even with the difficulties against the run, the Chargers still offer causes for concern on Sunday.

Justin Herbert lethal on 3rd and 4th down

Philadelphia will look to keep Los Angeles out of the end zone and limit the big play, but every play has the potential to go for a touchdown thanks to Herbert’s efficiency on third and fourth down.

The Chargers rank fourth among quarterbacks in EPA per play on third and fourth down and he’s going to pressure Jonathan Gannon’s defense throughout the afternoon.

Keenan The Great

Allen has had problems with drops this season, but Sunday offers a perfect chance for the Pro Bowler to log double-digit receptions.

Allen ranks fourth in red-zone targets, and five of those have come inside the 10-yard line. The veteran on Avonte Maddox in the slot could be a matchup to watch.

Austin Ekeler's potential for breakout

The Eagles are susceptible to a strong passing game and quick-hitting rushing attack, and Ekeler’s versatility as a dual-threat offers a ton of concern.

The Eagles have allowed the third-most catches to running backs this season and Ekeler’s matchup with T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor is something to watch.

Bosa vs. Mailata

Mailata signed a new 4-year, $64 million deal and Bosa provides the perfect measuring stick for the left tackle’s progress this season.

Bosa has three sacks on the season and will look to break out against the Eagles.

Bosa is currently 17th in total pressure and 33rd in pass-rushing efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus, but he’ll need help from his offense securing a lead and his teammates Uchenna Nwosu and Kyler Fackrell to start making plays.

