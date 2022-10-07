Eagles vs. Cardinals: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 5

Philadelphia is the only undefeated in the NFL and aims to extend that streak during their Week 5 trip to the desert.

The 4-0 Eagles will take on the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale at 4:25 PM on Sunday in a game that could have playoff ramifications for both teams.

With kickoff now almost 48 hours away, here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the season opener.

Game Information



Cardinals Vs Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

When: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October, 9

Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

How to watch

Fox Late Game

Most of America will see the Cowboys hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Philadelphia @ Arizona — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.

Streaming

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio



Detroit Lions

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Arizona: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Satellite Radio

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Based on your subscription

Philadelphia Eagles

AWAY CH. 384

Arizona Cardinals

HOME CH. 225

Social Media



Detroit Lions

Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire