Eagles vs. Cardinals: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 5
Philadelphia is the only undefeated in the NFL and aims to extend that streak during their Week 5 trip to the desert.
The 4-0 Eagles will take on the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale at 4:25 PM on Sunday in a game that could have playoff ramifications for both teams.
With kickoff now almost 48 hours away, here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the season opener.
Game Information
Cardinals Vs Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
When: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October, 9
Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona
How to watch
Fox Late Game
Most of America will see the Cowboys hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Philadelphia @ Arizona — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.
Streaming
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
Detroit Lions
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Arizona: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
Satellite Radio
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Based on your subscription
Philadelphia Eagles
AWAY CH. 384
Arizona Cardinals
HOME CH. 225
Social Media
Detroit Lions
Follow along on Twitter
Facebook