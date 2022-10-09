Eagles vs. Cardinals highlights Week 5
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals.
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush looks to become the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five career starts.
The former Super Bowl champion coach says the Cowboys have a specific formula that is leading to wins.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder.
To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season with Week 6 on the horizon – after a 20-17 win over the Cardinals Week 5, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 5-0. In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles
Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler gave the performance of a lifetime to draw a flag that negated Bears QB Justin Fields' 52-yard TD run.
The Philadelphia Eagles downed the Arizona Cardinals and are 5-0
There wasn't much to be happy about from the Rams' performance against the Cowboys
Check out Clemson WIre's Players of the Game following the Tigers 31-3 win over Boston College.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
The Steelers are 1-4, and they’ve lost four in a row. On Sunday, they were blown off the field by the Bills, 38-3. After the loss, coach Mike Tomlin summarized the current state of the team. “No need to really sugarcoat it, man,” Tomlin told reporters. “We got handled today. We got handled by a [more]
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.